January 23, 2016 / 11:53 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Pemex says fire on oil platform in Ku Maloob Zaap field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex said on Saturday that a fire broke out in a machine room on one of its platforms located in the company’s top producing oilfield.

Pemex said via Twitter that the Zaap E platform, part of the Ku Maloob Zaap field located in shallow waters at the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico, was being installed at the time so was not operational.

It added that there was no spill, but the company did not specify whether the fire would affect production. (Reporting by Christine Murray, editing by G Crosse)

