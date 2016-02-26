FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pemex worker dies in fire at petrochemical plant in southeast Mexico
February 26, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Pemex worker dies in fire at petrochemical plant in southeast Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A worker was killed on Friday after a fire broke out at a petrochemical plant in southeastern Mexico jointly controlled by Mexican state oil giant Pemex and chemicals maker Mexichem, Pemex said.

In a statement, Pemex said Jaime Cisneros was badly burned by the fire, which took place in the incinerator area of Petroquimica Mexicana de Vinilo (PMV) in the Gulf state of Veracruz. He died in the hospital.

The plant, which Pemex said was operating normally after the blaze, produces vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), also known as chloroethene, which is an industrial chemical used to produce plastic piping. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)

