BRIEF-Garrison Capital says Qtrly net asset value per share $12.42
* Net realized loss on investments for quarter $0.06 per share
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a narrower quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 at $1.58 billion (32.6 billion pesos), a loss more than 80 percent smaller than the year-earlier period. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Paramount Gold Nevada files for sale, transfer of up to 3.1 million of Co's shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that he expects the Federal Reserve to undertake "old school" sequential rate hikes until "something breaks."