Pemex discusses potential business opportunities with Lukoil

MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Mexican state oil company Pemex and Russian oil major Lukoil on Tuesday discussed potential joint business opportunities and the possibility of future cooperation, Pemex said on its Twitter account.

Pemex’s Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya and Lukoil’s Vagit Alekperov met in Mexico, the Mexican company said, without stating what sort of cooperation they discussed.

A Pemex spokesman could offer no further details.

The Mexican government ended Pemex’s 75-year-old oil and gas monopoly with a 2013 energy reform and since then the company has been on the lookout for partners for projects. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Sandra Maler)