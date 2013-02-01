Mexico's Pemex says operations to run normally after HQ blast

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil giant Pemex said late on Thursday that its operations will continue to run normally after a powerful blast at its Mexico City headquarters killed 25.

The mid-afternoon blast shattered the lower floors of the downtown tower, throwing debris into the streets and sending frightened workers running outside. More than 100 people were injured.

“All commitments with commercial and financial counterparties will be met in a timely manner,” the company said in a release.