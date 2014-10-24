FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex oil output dips in Sept, exports up
October 24, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Pemex oil output dips in Sept, exports up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex said on Friday that crude oil production fell slightly in September from the previous month to 2.39 million barrels per day (bpd).

Crude output for the month dropped 1 percent, compared with 2.415 million bpd in August, the company said on its website.

Meanwhile, crude export volumes in September were up 4 percent from August at 1.158 million bpd, Pemex said.

Pemex reported earlier on Friday a much deeper third-quarter loss on falling crude output and prices. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

