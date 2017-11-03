Mexico's Pemex makes biggest onshore oil find in 15 yrs-president

MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national oil company Pemex has made its biggest onshore oil discovery in fifteen years with a find in the eastern state of Veracruz, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Friday.

Pena Nieto said Pemex made the discovery by drilling its onshore Ixachi well, in the municipality of Cosamaloapan, and that the overall field is believed to hold some 350 million barrels of proven, probable and possible reserves.