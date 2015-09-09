FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pemex says douses fire at Tula refinery, output unaffected
September 9, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Pemex says douses fire at Tula refinery, output unaffected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that an early morning fire at it’s second biggest refinery left no workers injured and did not affect production.

Local television footage showed an intense ball of fire around 2 a.m. local time at the Miguel Hidalgo refinery <C}RO7309413882> on the outskirts of the city of Tula and featuring a crude processing capacity of 315,000 barrels per day.

“(The fire) occurred in an area completely away from production facilities,” said a company spokesperson, adding that the fire was quickly extinguished.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

