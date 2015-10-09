FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pemex restarts plant at Minatitlan refinery
October 9, 2015 / 12:49 AM / 2 years ago

Pemex restarts plant at Minatitlan refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Mexican oil giant Pemex on Thursday said it had restarted a catalytic plant at its Minatitlan refinery in southeast Mexico, after fixing the plant’s temperature sensor.

The company did not provide details on when the temperature sensor had initially shut off. It said there had been “no setbacks to fuel production” at the refinery, located in the eastern Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The Minatitlan refinery, whose capacity went up to 246,000 barrels per day in 2012, was also affected by a fire last month. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Ken Wills)

