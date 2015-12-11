Mexico's Pemex says five workers hurt in oil refinery fire

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Five workers were hurt when a fire broke out at the Lazaro Cardenas refinery in Minatitlan in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz, state oil and gas company Pemex said on Thursday.

Pemex said in a statement the fire in a catalytic plant that had been closed for maintenance has been put out. The rest of the refinery was operating normally, it said.

Four workers suffered burns and were taken to a local hospital, Pemex said. Another worker fell as he operated a fire hose during the emergency response.

The Minatitlan refinery’s capacity was raised to 246,000 barrels per day in 2012. The facility was also hit by a fire in early September.