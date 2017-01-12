Accident kills worker at Pemex refinery, output not affected

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - An accident at the Ciudad Madero refinery of Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex killed one worker on Thursday, but the incident will not affect production, a company spokesperson said.

The company did not specify what caused the accident or the death of the worker.

The Madero plant, the smallest of Pemex's six domestic refineries, is near the port of Tampico on the Gulf coast and can process as much 186,000 barrels of crude oil per day.