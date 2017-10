OTTAWA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s incoming governent will push ahead with planned reforms to state oil monopoly Pemex , but will not privatize the company, President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto told a news conference in Canada on Wednesday.

Pena Nieto wants to shake up the energy sector by opening up Pemex to more private investment, hoping it will help boost production. He will take office on Dec. 1.