FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Pemex to tender for new $1 bln mega ship in September
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

Mexico's Pemex to tender for new $1 bln mega ship in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said on Wednesday it will seek bids for a new Floating Production and Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessel by September for use in shallow waters.

Carlos Morales, head of the company’s exploration and production subdivision, told reporters at an event in Mexico City that the new FPSO will cost more than $1 billion.

The new FPSO will mix, store and directly export crude from Mexico’s newly developed Ayatsil-Tekel shallow water oil field at the southern tip of the Gulf of Mexico, where commercial production is expected to be online in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.