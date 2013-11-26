Mexico Pemex acquires 51 pct stake in Spanish shipyard Barreras

MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex said on Tuesday it has signed a deal to acquire a 51 percent stake in a Spanish shipyard, a move it has said is aimed at building specialized tankers for the state oil monopoly as well as helping speed up the modernization of its fleet.

Pemex said its unit PMI had acquired the stake in Hijos de J. Barreras (HJB), a shipyard on the Atlantic Ocean.

Mexico is one of the world’s leading oil producers and a major exporter to the United States, but has to heavily import gasoline due to a lack of refining capacity.