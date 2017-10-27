FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex posts $5.6 bln 3rd-qtr loss on lower output
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 4:05 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex posts $5.6 bln 3rd-qtr loss on lower output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on output, sales)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex reported a narrower loss in the third quarter on Friday, but results for the state-run oil company were weighed down by a sharp slump in crude output.

The quarterly loss of 101.8 billion pesos ($5.6 billion) was about 14 percent lower than the 118 billion-peso figure the company posted in the same period last year.

The third-quarter loss broke a streak of three quarters in the black for the Mexican oil company.

Crude production averaged 1.884 million barrels per day (bpd), down nearly 12 percent compared with the July-September period last year and marking three consecutive months of output below 2 million bpd for the first time in decades.

Pemex attributed the fall to natural disasters that struck Mexico during the quarter, including storms and two major earthquakes in September that forced production at some facilities to shut down temporarily.

Sales during the quarter, however, grew 20.5 percent to 331 billion pesos due mostly to a recovery in prices, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Prior to revising its fourth-quarter earnings report last year, which originally showed a loss, the company had suffered a five-year stretch of losses amid a dozen years of declining crude output and a global slump in oil prices since late 2014.

Pemex, officially Petroleos Mexicanos, lost its decades-long monopoly when Mexico implemented a constitutional energy reform in 2013.

Championed by President Enrique Pena Nieto, the reform also allowed Pemex to enter its first-ever joint ventures with equity partners in a bid to attract new capital and expertise in more complicated exploration and extraction projects. ($1 = 18.1785 Mexican pesos at end-Sept) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.