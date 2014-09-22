FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pena Nieto says hopes U.S. immigration reform will pass soon
September 22, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Pena Nieto says hopes U.S. immigration reform will pass soon

Rodrigo Campos

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday he hopes the U.S. Congress will soon pass immigration reform, a move that would ease tensions on both sides of the border.

Pena Nieto, speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, said he respects the U.S. political process but hopes migratory reform hurdles are solved, and a change materializes soon.

He also told members of the Economic Club of New York his country’s “door was open” for investment, saying about $520 billion is needed to complete major infrastructure projects from now until the end of his tenure in 2018. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Diane Craft)

