INTERVIEW-Mexican president confident of key reforms in 2013
December 11, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

INTERVIEW-Mexican president confident of key reforms in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday he is confident that energy and fiscal reforms, key to boosting the economy, will be approved next year.

“Next year will be the time for all of it to happen from scratch: presenting the initiative, the necessary consensus to back it up and make them happen, and get the required approval,” Pena Nieto, who took office on Dec. 1, told Reuters in an interview.

Mexico depends on income from state oil giant Pemex to fund nearly a third of the federal budget, and it has struggled for years to get major tax reforms through a divided Congress.

It has one of the smallest tax takes in Latin America, collecting only about 11 percent of gross domestic product, excluding oil income. (Reporting By Dave Graham, Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Kieran Murray)

