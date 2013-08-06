FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Penoles Q2 profit slides on metal prices, strong peso
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Penoles Q2 profit slides on metal prices, strong peso

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles on Tuesday reported that its second-quarter profit nearly halved from the same quarter a year ago on sharply lower prices for metals and a stronger peso.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world’s largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said its profits in the period totaled 1.187 billion pesos ($91.4 million), down from 2.195 billion pesos in the second quarter a year earlier.

Revenue totaled 17.17 billion pesos, down 33.24 percent from the same period last year.

The company said silver prices fell 21.5 percent from the year-earlier quarter, copper was down 9.2 percent and gold slid 12.2 percent. Only lead prices rose, up 4.2 percent year-on-year.

“The (Mexican) peso also appreciated 7.7 percent in the period, which was unfavorable for us given most our sales revenue is denominated in dollars or linked to that currency, while our costs are in pesos,” the company said in a statement.

Costs associated with new mining operations also weighed on results, it said.

Penoles shares were last trading down 6.37 percent at 414.88 pesos, after the company reported its results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
