FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Penoles agrees to pay $75 million in tax dispute
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Penoles agrees to pay $75 million in tax dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Industrias Penoles , a Mexican miner and metals processor, said on Friday it had agreed to pay Mexico’s tax office about 1.1 billion pesos ($75 million) to settle a tax dispute.

Penoles, which runs Fresnillo, the world’s largest primary silver producer, said the payment would settle audits between 2009 and 2012 and be reflected in its 2014 consolidated results.

The payment is almost the same as the company’s third-quarter 2014 profit.

“This agreement derives from certain differences over the interpretation of certain fiscal regulations, mainly in the area of value added tax,” the company said in a filing.

Shares in the company were down 1.49 percent at 283.90 pesos per share in afternoon trading.

$1 = 14.7027 pesos Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.