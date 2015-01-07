Mexico's Penoles unsure when it will reopen flooded mine

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexican miner Penoles said on Tuesday that it did not know when production would restart in its Naica lead, silver and zinc mine, which was flooded on Jan 1.

The company said on Monday that it had suspended operations after the flood and that there were no injuries.

The Naica mine, in the northern state of Chihuahua, is Mexico’s second-richest lead mine, according to Penoles’ website.

Penoles spokesman Leopoldo Lopez said the company still didn’t know the exact cause of the flood or its financial impact.

Lopez said that there have been no environmental consequences as a result of the flood. He added that a nearby underground crystal cave called Cueva de los Cristales is unaffected and not close to where the flood occurred.

Intercam, a Mexican brokerage firm, estimates that if the mine is closed for 15 days, Penoles will lose around 178 million pesos ($11.96 million), or about 7 percent of sales.

Penoles’ shares closed up 5.78 percent on Tuesday, at 288.22 pesos per share. ($1 = 14.8787 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Bernard Orr)