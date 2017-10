MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A pension fund co-owned by Mexico’s Banorte and the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will acquire a pension fund owned by BBVA , a Spanish bank, in a $1.6 billion deal, Banorte said on Tuesday.

Banorte and IMSS will split the cost of the acquisition of the Bancomer pension fund 50/50, Banorte said.