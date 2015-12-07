FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico sells $149 mln to support peso, calls fresh auction
December 7, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Monday said it sold $149 million out of $200 million offered in an auction, and called a supplementary auction for another $200 million after the peso slumped 1.5 percent, its lowest level in nearly a month.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 16.9601 pesos per dollar. An auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Anna Yukhananov)

