Mexico sells $149 mln to support peso, calls fresh auction

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Monday said it sold $149 million out of $200 million offered in an auction, and called a supplementary auction for another $200 million after the peso slumped 1.5 percent, its lowest level in nearly a month.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 16.9601 pesos per dollar. An auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Anna Yukhananov)