UPDATE 1-Mexico raises daily auction sum to $200 mln to support peso
July 30, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico raises daily auction sum to $200 mln to support peso

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on maintenance of second auction, adjustment to mechanism)

MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s currency commission said on Thursday it would raise the sum sold in daily auctions to $200 million from $52 million to reduce the risk of volatility in the local foreign exchange market.

The $52 million auctions were started in March to support the peso currency, which has hit a series of record lows against the dollar in recent weeks.

The new rules would for now apply from July 31 to Sept. 30, the currency commission said in a statement.

The commission, which comprises the central bank and finance ministry, said it would maintain a separate daily offer to auction $200 million, which was triggered for the third time earlier on Thursday since it was first announced in December.

However, as of Friday, instead of being triggered by a 1.5 percent fall in the peso, the auction would now be activated by a 1 percent decline, the commission said.

The commission said it would reevaluate both measures at the end of September. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce and Noe Torres; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
