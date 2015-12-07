FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's central bank sells $200 million in third auction
December 7, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Monday said it sold all of $200 million offered in a supplementary auction after a sharp slump in the peso currency.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 16.9297 pesos per dollar. It was the third auction of the day to support the peso, which was hit by a drop in oil prices.

The supplementary auction is triggered if the currency fluctuates more than 1.5 percent versus the previous day’s fix. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)

