FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico peso should appreciate once markets become calmer -Carstens
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico peso should appreciate once markets become calmer -Carstens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Wraps currency auctions, growth, peso exchange rate, adds quote)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s exchange rate may have been affected by a market over-reaction to China, and once things calm down, it should reflect Mexico’s economic fundamentals and appreciate, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday.

Mexico’s peso currency has hit a series of record lows against the dollar in recent days, with fears over Chinese markets and low oil prices battering the currency.

“As time passes and the dust settles,” Carstens said at an event in Mexico City, “the nominal exchange rate will reflect the fundamentals of the Mexican economy, which from my point of view are strong, and certainly after that we’ll see a more appreciated exchange rate in the future.”

On Friday, when the peso slumped to a record low of 17.96 pesos per dollar, Mexico sold $400 million in two tranches as part of an auction program to shore up the currency.

Also, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said the Mexican economy likely grew around 2.5 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle, Noe Torres and Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.