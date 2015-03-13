FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican central bank sells $52 million at 15.5081/DLR
March 13, 2015

Mexican central bank sells $52 million at 15.5081/DLR

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexico sold $52 million dollars on Friday at an average price of 15.5081 pesos per dollar, the central bank said on Friday, as part of an auction program aimed at boosting foreign exchange liquidity following a sharp slide in the peso .

The intervention scheme, announced on Wednesday, envisions auctioning some $3 billion over the next three months and may be extended, after a slump in oil prices sent Mexico’s peso to record lows this month. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)

