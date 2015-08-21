FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank sells $123 mln after peso hits record low
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico central bank sells $123 mln after peso hits record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Friday it had sold $123 million of $200 million offered after a sharp drop in the peso to a record low triggered an auction.

The central bank sold dollars at a weighted average of 16.8868 pesos per dollar. The auction is triggered when the peso slumps more than 1 percent from the previous day’s fix rate. On Friday, the peso hit a fresh record low of 16.93 per dollar.

Mexico could further bolster its defense of the peso if it hits 17 per dollar and a disorderly move past that level could push the central bank to raise interest rates, according a Reuters poll earlier this month. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)

