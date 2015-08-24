FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico central bank sells $200 mln after peso hits record low
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico central bank sells $200 mln after peso hits record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Monday it had sold $200 million in an auction after a sharp drop in the peso to a record low.

The central bank sold dollars at a weighted average of 17.1518 pesos per dollar. The central bank offers $200 million whenever the peso slumps more than 1 percent from the previous day’s fix rate. It sells another $200 million every day without a minimum price trigger.

Mexico could further bolster its defense of the peso or raise interest rates ahead of its September monetary policy since the peso passed the 17 per dollar level, a Reuters poll showed earlier this month. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Alexandra Alper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.