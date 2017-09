MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said it sold $51 million out of $200 million on offer on Monday in an extraordinary auction with a weighted average of 16.8426 pesos per dollar, after earlier peso weakness.

The auction was the first after the currency commission said it would change the terms of its dollar auctions to stabilize the peso. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez, writing by Anna Yukhananov)