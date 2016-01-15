FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico central bank sells an additional $200 mln amid peso weakness
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico central bank sells an additional $200 mln amid peso weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank sold an additional $200 million of $200 million offered in a second auction on Friday as the peso hit a fresh record low on falling oil prices.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.1880 pesos per dollar, bringing the total auctioned to $400 million on Friday.

The supplemental auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1.5 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session.

The peso weakened to 18.2050 per dollar on Friday morning. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.