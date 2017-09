MEXICO CITY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - While Mexico’s battered peso currency recovered some ground following a shock interest rate hike and new intervention regime, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday he sees room for further appreciation.

Asked if a rate of around 18.14 pesos per dollar reflected reality, he said “not necessarily”. He reiterated that the government would only adjust its economic forecast at the right time. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)