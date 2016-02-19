FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico finance minister says peso to strengthen
February 19, 2016

Mexico finance minister says peso to strengthen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso should rise against the dollar after the central bank launched a surprise interest rate hike earlier this week, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday.

“It is reasonable that (the peso) will strengthen in a gradual manner in the coming days and weeks,” he told local radio, repeating comments from earlier. He declined to specify a particular level, saying the exchange rate should be determined by the market.

The peso fell 0.2 percent against the dollar in morning trading to 18.315, after hitting a monthly low of 17.962 on Wednesday after the move by the Bank of Mexico. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Noe Torres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

