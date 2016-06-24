Mexico's peso down more than 4 pct per dollar in after-hours trading

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso fell to a weekly low of 19 per dollar in after-hours trading on Thursday, reversing earlier gains, after early results from a British referendum showed a slight edge for those voting to leave the European Union.

If Britain votes to leave the EU, the event would be the biggest blow to the 28-nation bloc since its founding and could cause financial market volatility and weigh on global risk appetite. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)