FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mexico finance minister says possible Fed hike hurting peso
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Mexico finance minister says possible Fed hike hurting peso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than expected have been the main factor weakening the Mexican peso in recent days, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Mexico's peso shed around 1 percent on Tuesday, sliding for a third day in a row. Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday after comments by a high-ranking Fed policymaker.

Finance Minister Luis Videgaray, speaking on local radio, also said the government's oil revenues would account for 15-16 percent of total income in 2016, down from 19 percent last year. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.