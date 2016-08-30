Mexico finance minister says possible Fed hike hurting peso

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than expected have been the main factor weakening the Mexican peso in recent days, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Mexico's peso shed around 1 percent on Tuesday, sliding for a third day in a row. Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday after comments by a high-ranking Fed policymaker.

Finance Minister Luis Videgaray, speaking on local radio, also said the government's oil revenues would account for 15-16 percent of total income in 2016, down from 19 percent last year. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)