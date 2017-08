MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso strengthened sharply on Friday to its strongest level since the U.S. presidential election in November, after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said a sensible trade deal with Mexico will help the battered currency.

The peso strengthened more than 2 percent to 19.5750 per dollar, its best showing since Nov. 9 following Donald Trump's surprise election win.