4 months ago
Mexico's peso deepens losses to nearly 2-week low
April 19, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 4 months ago

Mexico's peso deepens losses to nearly 2-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso deepened its losses versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, weakening around 1.5 percent to a near two-week low.

The peso was hit after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed, said Gabriela Siller, analyst with Banco Base.

Rising geopolitical tensions, which hit emerging market currencies on Wednesday, also hurt the peso. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)

