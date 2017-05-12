FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Finance Minister says still room for peso to appreciate
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 3 months ago

Mexico's Finance Minister says still room for peso to appreciate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday that the peso still has room to appreciate given the fundamentals of Latin America's second biggest economy.

The peso fell to all-time low in January on fears U.S. President Donald Trump could rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement, which underpins Mexico's economy.

It has since rebounded on a softer tone on trade by Trump's administration, becoming one of the best-performing currencies this year. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

