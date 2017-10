MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso firmed 0.33 percent Friday morning to trade at 12.7030 per dollar after U.S. payrolls data helped the local currency erase losses against the greenback.

A report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected last month and the unemployment rate dropped to a near four-year low in another indication that the U.S. labor market continues to recover.