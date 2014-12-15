No plan to up Mexico dollar auction amount for now-Carstens

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank has no plans to increase the amount offered in dollar auctions introduced following a sharp slide in the local peso, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said on Monday.

Last week, the peso, which has been hit by the fall in international crude prices and uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy, triggered the central bank to auction $200 million to support the currency.

Speaking after an event in Mexico City, Carstens said December was an atypical month, and that the central bank had no plans for now to up the dollar amount offered in auction and would continue to monitor the auctions through the first weeks of next year.

He added that he was calm about the evolution of the peso, which he thought was undervalued.

The peso pared session losses after Carstens’ comments. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner)