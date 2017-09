MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - A sharp decline in the peso currency has had little impact on consumer prices in Mexico so far, Mexican central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.

Sanchez added that there had been some signs of a recovery in Mexican private consumption in recent months.

Sluggish domestic demand is expected to help contain inflation in Latin America’s second biggest economy this year. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena)