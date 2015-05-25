Mexico cenbank sells just $30 mln in daily auction

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - The central bank of Mexico sold just $30 million on Monday at an average price of 15.2659 pesos per dollar in a daily auction of up to $52 million, the bank said.

It was the first time the bank had sold less than the total on offer at the auction, announced in March, which is aimed at boosting foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency.

Mexico’s foreign exchange commission said Friday it would extend the program, set to expire on June 8, until at least Sept. 29, and could take additional measures to help shield the peso from global volatility.