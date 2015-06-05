Mexico's peso weakens past record low after cheery US jobs data

MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso tumbled more than 1.18 pct to 15.7230 per dollar after data showed the U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in May.

The peso, which has been hammered by a slump in oil prices, pushed past a record low of 15.669 per greenback reached in March 2015.

Strong U.S. data stokes fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin hiking interest rates and prompt investors to dump risky emerging market assets.