Mexico cenbank sells $52 mln at 15.6868 pesos at daily auction
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 3:17 PM / in 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank sold $52 million on Friday at an average price of 15.6868 pesos per dollar, the bank said, after the peso brushed past a historic low reached in March on strong jobs data from the United States.

The sale is part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity.

Strong U.S. data stokes fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin hiking interest rates soon and prompt investors to dump risky emerging market assets.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

