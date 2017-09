MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso hit a record low on Monday, tracking global markets that have been pressured by fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone after voters in the Mediterranean nation voted against new measures proposed by its creditors.

In early morning trading, the peso hit 15.8625 pesos per dollar, down 0.71 percent from Friday’s close. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)