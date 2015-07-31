FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Carstens says could raise rates at any time to defend peso
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Carstens says could raise rates at any time to defend peso

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds central banker comments, market reaction)

MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Central Bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Friday that policymakers could raise interest rates at any time to defend the peso, independently of what the U.S. Federal Reserve does.

Carstens told local radio that even though inflation was at a record low in Mexico and the economy was still sluggish, policymakers could use higher rates to defend the peso, which slumped in July to a record low.

“If the peso needs the reinforcement of higher rates, we will raise them independently of what the Fed is going to do,” he said. “We could raise rates in August, we don’t have certainty that it will happen in August. It could be at any moment.”

The central bank’s next scheduled meeting is Sept. 21.

Mexico’s peso extended gains slightly following Carstens comments.

The peso firmed more than 1 percent after authorities boosted daily dollar auctions on Thursday and the central bank had suggested it could move outside its regular calendar. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.