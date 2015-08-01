FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's finmin says peso's recovery due to currency intervention
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico's finmin says peso's recovery due to currency intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso recovered on Friday in response to the government’s recent currency intervention program, said Finance Minister Luis Videgaray.

Mexico’s currency commission, run jointly by the finance ministry and the central bank, significantly boosted daily dollar auctions on Thursday in an effort to protect the local currency.

The peso has fallen by about 20 percent against the dollar since last July, and several record lows this month alone reawakened memories of past devaluations that caused havoc to the country’s economy. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.