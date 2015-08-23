FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's peso weakens to new low beyond 17 per dollar
August 23, 2015

Mexico's peso weakens to new low beyond 17 per dollar

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso slipped to a new low against the dollar in trading on Sunday, breaching the 17 pesos per dollar mark for the first time.

Reuters data showed the peso slipped to 17.0130 per dollar just before 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT), taking it past the previously record low set on Friday.

Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Saturday authorities wanted to ensure there was sufficient liquidity in the peso market, but that they were not seeking to target a particular level against the greenback. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Simon Gardner)

