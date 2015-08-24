FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2015

UPDATE 1-Mexico's peso weakens to new low beyond 17 per dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with details on latest peso low)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso slipped to a new low against the dollar in trading on Sunday, breaching the 17 pesos per dollar mark for the first time.

Reuters data showed the peso fell to 17.100 per dollar just before 8.40 p.m. local time (0140 GMT). The currency also hit a record low on Friday.

Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Saturday authorities wanted to ensure there was sufficient liquidity in the peso market, but that they were not seeking to target a particular level against the greenback. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Simon Gardner)

