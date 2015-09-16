FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's peso strengthens to its highest level in four weeks
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's peso strengthens to its highest level in four weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso strengthened on Wednesday to its strongest level since August 19 after the U.S. Labor Department reported weaker than expected inflation in the United States.

Low inflation could complicate the Federal Reserve’s decision about whether to raise interest rates.

The peso closed at 16.5420 pesos per dollar in the international foreign exchange market, gaining 0.82 percent from the closing price on Tuesday.

Mexican markets were closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.