Mexico peso hits record low due to China, oil
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
January 6, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico peso hits record low due to China, oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso weakened on Wednesday to a record nadir due to an 11-year low in oil prices and persistent concerns about economic growth in China, after the Asian giant reported weak figures for its services sector.

The local currency hit 17.48 per dollar in early trading, before paring losses to 17.4640 after the market opened. The peso declined 16.8 percent last year, its biggest slump since 2008.

The fall could activate further dollar auctions by the central bank, which has sought to stem the peso’s weakness. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

